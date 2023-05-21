Yadah’s eye-catching revival

For as long as many football fans can remember, Yadah have always been known as ‘that team which passes the ball beautifully.’

Whether possession-based football is a club philosophy or not, the fact is; Yadah coach Expense Chitukutu —just like his predecessor Genesis Mangombe, is a firm believer of the passing game.

While they have displayed distinctive football in the early stages of the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season, the Miracle Boys had not been grinding results.

But four points from a possible six in their last two games, seem to have painted a revival picture.

They forced a 1-1 draw with Triangle United at Gibbo on Matchday 9, before an impressive 1-0 win over over Herentals at the National Sports Stadium last week.

It was the victory over Herentals in particular —courtesy of Charles Moffat’s brilliant 71st minute volley —which ended their 5-game winless run.

The Miracle Boys —for the first time in a long time —attracted a decent crowd at the giant facility and their fans cheered from start to finish.

Club owner Prophet Walter Magaya, who is now working hand-in-glove with businessman Scott Sakupwanya to steer the team forward, was not present, but the aspiring parliamentary candidate for Mabvuku was.

Sakupwanya, as well as some members of the Yadah executive, even addressed the players after the final whistle.

They travel to Chiredzi again for a date with Manica Diamonds next week.