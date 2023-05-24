Battle lines drawn as Highlanders, Dynamos clash

All roads will lead to Babourfields Stadium tomorrow, where old foes Highlanders and Dynamos clash in a rearranged Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 5 match.

The clash, which was initially scheduled for last month, was postponed to allow the two giants to take part in the Uhuru Cup in Mt Darwin, which Bosso won after a penalty shootout.

Both sides head into the eagerly-awaited contest on the back on three consecutive draws.

DeMbare played goalless draws in their last three matches —against Triangle United, Herentals College and Manica Diamonds.

Bosso, in their last three games, drew with Premiership debutants Sheasham and Simba Bhora, as well as Cranborne Bullets.

Dynamos are without influential captain Frank Makarati, as he is out with injury, while Bosso will be without star midfielder Devine Mhindirira, who is also injured.

Highlanders last lost a league match to Dynamos in 2015 and were awarded the three points for last season’s abandoned match at the same venue.

The cheapest ticket for the potentially-explosive clash, which kicks off at 15:00, has been pegged at US$5.