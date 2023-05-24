Watch: Mushekwi scores again against former club

Nyasha Mushekwi was on target for a successive time after netting Zhejiang’s first goal in 2-1 win against his former club Dalian Pro.

The Zimbabwean striker opened the scoring in the game in the 18th minute after receiving a long ball.

18' GOAL! ⚽️ Dalian's GK Zhang Chong made a huge mistake! Nyasha Mushekwi scored against his former club! Dalian Pro 0-1 Zhejiang FC 📺Live: https://t.co/qUUXMdPgzE#CSL #CSL2023 #ChineseSuperLeague pic.twitter.com/hekkAQWZcz — HOTPOT FOOTBALL (@HotpotFootball) May 24, 2023

Mushekwi, who netted a brace over the weekend, now has four goals in nine games in the 2023 Chinese Super League season.