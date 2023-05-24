Watch: Mushekwi scores again against former club

5:31 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Nyasha Mushekwi was on target for a successive time after netting Zhejiang’s first goal in 2-1 win against his former club Dalian Pro.

The Zimbabwean striker opened the scoring in the game in the 18th minute after receiving a long ball.

Mushekwi, who netted a brace over the weekend, now has four goals in nine games in the 2023 Chinese Super League season.

