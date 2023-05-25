6 hours of football, not a single goal scored

Misfiring Harare giants Dynamos have now played six hours of football and failed to find the back of the net.

The Glamour Boys played out their fourth consecutive goalless draw —against arch-rivals Highlanders at a packed Babourfields Stadium today.

Herbert Maruwa’s charges last scored a goal in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League when they beat crosstown rivals CAPS United 2-0 on April 30.

But Maruwa is not pressing the panic button and insists it’s just a matter of time before his troops start scoring again.

“Goals will come, the good thing is we are not conceding,” Maruwa told journalists after the game.

“We just need to keep on working with the guys, trying to push them hard so that they convert the chances we are getting, but the goals will definitely come,” he added.

DeMbare face Ngezi Platinum Stars on Sunday and will be without midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa, who will be suspended for the clash.