Live: Castle Lager Premiership – Highlanders vs Dynamos

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership encounter between Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium.

Latest:

Highlanders 0-0 Dynamos

18′ Chances opening up now as Highlanders’ Mukuli tries from a distance but his effort goes straight to the hands of the keeper.

16′ Freekick to Highlanders on the edge of the box, Faira takes it but he sends it over.

15′ Still goalless after the quarter hour.

12′ Freekick to Dynamos, Sadiki takes it into the box but Highlanders clear their lines.

10′ Both teams yet to make clear cut chances, with the play concentrated in the midfield.

4′ Corner kick to Highlanders, Mbeba plays it short but Dynamos defence close in and clears the danger.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Highlanders XI: Sibanda, Chigonero, Mushore, Manhire, Mbeba, Farasi, Muduhwa, Mukuli, Faira, Ndlovu, Ncube.

Dynamos XI: Mvula, Jalai, E. Moyo, K. Moyo, Dzvinyai, Mudadi, Makunike, Shandirwa, Bakari, Sadiki, Matindife.

Herentals 0-0 Hwange