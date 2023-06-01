Another Zim player wins promotion in England

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sean Fusire has won promotion in England, joining Marvelous Nakamba, Admiral Muskwe, Adam Chicksen and Brendan Galloway.

Wednesday beat Barnsley 1-0 in the League One Promotion Playoffs final to get promoted into the Championship ahead of next season.

18-year-old Fusire wasn’t part of the matchday squad in Monday’s game but spent the last part of the campaign training with Sheffield’s senior squad.

The young midfielder, who made his senior debut in February in an FA Cup, was promoted to the first team along with two other Academy players.

He signed his first professional contract with the Championship-bound club in December last year.

Meanwhile, Plymouth Argyle defender Galloway won the promotion to the second-tier league as League One champions, while Luton duo of Nakamba and Muskwe went through the play-offs.

Chicksen earned the promotion to the League Two with Notts County after finishing as first runners-up in the National League.