Balakasi finally gets it right, hoping for more

He has had difficult couple of months. He wasn’t scoring goals as per his reputation. The Simba Bhora fans stood by him nonetheless and he finally rewarded their loyalty.

Tinashe Balakasi scored a staggering 29 goals in the Northern Region Soccer League last year. He broke all kinds records and propelled the Shamva-based side to the Premiership, shrugging off stiff competition from Herentals U20 and Golden Eagles.

But the lanky striker, for all his goalscoring exploits last year, has not had the best of starts to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer.

Balakasi had not found the back of the net in the any of the first ten matches in the Premiership but finally ended that barren spell against CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium last Sunday.

The 32-year-old is hoping that the goal against his former paymasters, is the first of many.

“I believe goals performance comes from hardwork but the main thing was injuries. didn’t do enough training in our pre- season, so now that iam fit iam ready to go,” Balakasi told Soccer24.

“I knew my time would come so I didn’t give myself too much pressure on scoring but to push myself to do more at training knowing that goals will come. I’m praying that I will continue scoring like always,” he added.

Balakasi admits he was motivated to do well against Makepekepe — a club which showed him the exit door in 2021.

“I was self motivated playing a big club like CAPS United and our coaches were all over us. Myself and others who have previously played for CAPS were simply told that we had to deliver,” said Balakasi.

“The feeling [of scoring against CAPS) was out of this world especially scoring in the 90th minute. I can’t express the feeling but after the game I cried because my mom had called me telling me that Sunday (the day Simba Bbora played CAPS) is your day and you will score,” he added.

Balakasi, who is the Simba Bhora captain, urged the club’s fans to continue rallying behind the Premiership debutants.

“The Simba Bhora fans must keep on supporting us. We really appreciate their support. Despite results not comimg, they stood by us and should continue doing so,” he said.

