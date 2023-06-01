Knowledge Musona records his best season in Saudi Arabia

The 2022/23 season marked Al Taai captain Knowledge Musona’s best campaign since arriving in Saudi Arabia in 2021.

The Zimbabwean was shifted to a deeper role from the front line, playing as a midfielder for the majority of the term.

The position change proved successful, with the player still managing to score and creating more goals.

He finished the league season as Al Tai’s third highest scorer with eight goals, two behind toppers Guy Mbenza and Amir Sayoud, who were tied at 10 strikes each.

Musona also registered nine assists in the league, while getting another goal in the King’s Cup to finish the campaign with a total of nine goals across all competitions, which includes a hattrick netted in October.

The tally surpassed his 2021/22 term’s total of six goals and eight assists. The season was his first season since arriving in the Middle East from Belgian giants Anderlecht in August 2021.

To add more, the former Warriors captain started in all the games he was available for selection and appeared in SofaScore’s Saudi Pro League Team of the Week six times.

Here are some of his league stats from the just ended campaign.