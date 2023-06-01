Mourinho : We were robbed in Europa League final

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho feels his side were robbed in their Europa League final loss to Sevilla.

AS Roma were beaten 4-1 in a penalty shoot out after the match had ended 1-1 after extra time. Mourinho could not hide his frustrations after failing to clinch another piece of silverware with the club having won the UEFA Conference League last season.

Speaking to Sky Italia after the match Mourino stated:

“I want to stay at Roma, but my players deserve more and I also deserve more,” he said. “I’m a little tired of being a coach, a man of communication, the face of the club that says we were robbed after every game. Today we were robbed! I want to stay but with the right conditions to give my best I’m tired of acting on every front. Next year we won’t be playing the Champions League and that’s a good thing because we’re not ready for it.

Mourinho has been heavily linked with Ligue 1 giants PSG who are reportedly set to sack Christophe Galtier despite him winning the league title.