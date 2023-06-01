Three SA top-flight clubs interested in Tatenda Tavengwa

Zimbabwean midfielder Tatenda Tavengwa has attracted interest from three South African top-flight clubs.

The 26-year-old former CAPS United man is currently in the books of National First Division side Venda Football Club. He joined the side at the beginning of the 2022/23 season from the Harare giants.

Following his strong performances in his debut season in the South African second tier league, Tavengwa is now wanted by at least three top clubs.

According to KickOff.com, Moroka Swallows, Chippa United and newly promoted outfit Polokwane City are keen on signing the Warriors international.

Tavengwa made twenty-seven league games for Vhenda and then left lasting memories against Pirates in the Nedbank Cup with a sublime midfield showing.