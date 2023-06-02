Official: Luton Town confirm Nakamba departure, Muskwe retained

Luton Town have confirmed that Marvelous Nakamba will return to his parent club Aston Villa.

Nakamba joined the club in January on a six-month loan deal.

The Zimbabwean midfielder used the short stay in the Championship to rediscover his form after spending the first half of the just ended campaign frozen out at Villa.

The 29-year-old Warriors international quickly became a key player in the Luton squad and won the club’s Player of the Month for March, while also pushing his side to EPL promotion.

The Warriors international will leave Luton along with two other loanees.

“Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh and Marvelous Nakamba will return to their parent clubs following the end of their loan spells, we would like to thank them for their fantastic contributions to this historic season,” Luton announced on their website.

Fellow countryman Admiral Muskwe has been retained by the club ahead of next season.

However, a decision to sell or send him on a loan again can still occur in this transfer window.

Nakamba on his future

Speaking to Birmingham Mail newspaper this week, Nakamba said he is still waiting for communication from Villa on whether the club will keep or sell him ahead of next season.

“I’ve not had any discussions with Unai yet,” he told the publication. “Villa have only just had their last game, and I have only just finished my season here.

“Only God knows the future, hopefully it’s for the best. I still have a contract there, I will just see.”