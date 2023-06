Nyasha Mushekwi has moved to third on the Chinese Super League Top Scorer’s Chart after netting his 6th strike of the season.

The Zimbabwean forward was on target in Zhejiang FC’s 3-0 home win over Shenzhen FC on Friday.

He scored the team’s second goal on the hour mark with a beautiful turn amd shoot effort.

Mushekwi, who has scored in four successive games, is now three goals behind the leading top scorer in the Chinese Super League.