“Anything is possible”: Pitso refuses to rule out Kaizer Chiefs move

Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane has refused to rule out the possibility of joining Kaizer Chiefs, fuelling speculation that he might head to the Soweto giants.

The 58-year-old serial championship winning coach recently guided Al-Ahli Saudi to the Saudi Arabian Pro League but has reportedly gone for five months without being paid.

Several reports in South Africa tipped the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach to replace under-fire Chiefs Authur Zwane, whose future at Naturena is shrouded in uncertainty, after failing to guide the Glamour Boys to the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup.

While Mosimane admitted there hasn’t been any offer from Chiefs, the former Al Ahly coach did not rule out the possibility of eventually joining Amakhosi.

“I will ask my agent, but he has never told me anything about Kaizer Chiefs,” Mosimane told Gauteng-based South Africa radio station Power FM.

“But anything is possible. I like projects, so if someone gives me a project and has a vision. I also have my say on how things can go from step one, two and three,” added Mosimane.