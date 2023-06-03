Mapeza: I will give GreenFuel the respect they deserve

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza says he will not underrate GreenFuel and will give the Premiership new boys the respect they deserve, when the two clubs meet in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo Stadium tomorrow.

Mapeza has never lost to a promoted team in its debut season as FC Platinum coach but faces a resurgent GreenFuel who have been doing well under recently-appointed coach Rodwell Dhlakama —having collected four points in their last two matches.

“They have been doing well of late. I thin of all the teams, them (GreenFuel) and Ngezi Platinum Stars collected the most points,” said Mapeza.

“I will always give enough respect to any team in the league, whether the team has been there for the past 15 years or have recently been promoted to the league, my respect for any club in the PSL will remain the same.

“I will give GreenFuel the respect they deserve, despite them getting promoted this season. It’s a game of football and you never know,” added Mapeza.

Castle Lager Premiership fixtures for this weekend;

Saturday June 3,

Chicken Inn v Black Rhinos – Luveve Stadium- (15:00)

Cranborne Bullets v CAPS United -National Sports Stadium – (15:00)

Sheasham v Herentals College – Bata Stadium (15:00)

Sunday June 4,

Dynamos v ZPC Kariba – National Sports Stadium -(15:00)

GreenFuel v FC Platinum – Gibbo Stadium- (15:00)

Hwange v Manica Diamonds – Colliery- (15:00)

Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs -Babourfields Stadium-(15:00)

Monday June 5,

Yadah v Ngezi Platinum Stars -National Sports Stadium- (15:00)