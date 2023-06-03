Ramos becomes second high-profile player to leave PSG

Sergio Ramos will leave French champions Paris St-Germain at the end of the Ligue 1 season on Saturday.

The 37-year-old announced the news on his Twitter account, saying: “Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow (Saturday) I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to PSG.

“I don’t know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me.

Ramos becomes the second high-profile exit announced this week, with Lionel Messi’s departure also confirmed.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi commented on the defender’s departure in a statement, saying: “We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sergio Ramos for the two years he has spent with us.

“Sergio’s leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honour to have him in Paris.

“Everyone at the club wishes him all the best.”

Ramos joined PSG two uears ago from Real Madrid. He won the Ligue 1 championship twice and played in 57 games.