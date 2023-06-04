Agent confirms meeting with Pirates boss over Dzvukamanja future

Terrence Dzvukamanja’s agent Mike Makaab will hold a meeting with Orlando Pirates Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza to discuss the future of the striker.

The Zimbabwean forward’s contract is set to expire at the end of June.

The 29-year-old was set to leave the club in search of regular game time as he pushed for an exit in the January transfer window but the club blocked the move.

However, following his return to top form in the second half of the campaign, the situation has changed, and Makaab hopes to secure a new deal for his client.

“I will be engaging with the Chairman just to see where he sees Dzvukamanja’s future, and I’ll be sitting down with the player himself and speak to him about where he sees his future,” the agent told Gagasi FM as cited by Soccer Laduma.

“So, I think a lot of it will depend on the discussions that I’m going to have.”

Makaab added: “I’m hoping that we I can get this addressed during the course of this week so that when Terence goes back to his home country, he knows exactly what his future holds for him, and that for me is absolutely vital.

“So there’s a number of important meetings I’ll be having this week in Johannesburg, and I’m hoping that I will find a solution for Terrence because he deserves a really nice contract going forward based on what he’s achieved.”

Since Dzvukamanja started getting some game time in the second half of the campaign, he managed to score eight goals in 18 matches, including Saturday’s winning goal against Sekhukhune United that gave Bucs the Nedbank Cup on a 2-1 victory.