Highlanders reclaim top spot as Dynamos return to winning ways

Highlanders returned to winning ways following their 1-0 win over cross-town rivals Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday.

Bosso had gone for five successive games playing draws that saw them losing the ground at the top.

Mbongeni Ndlovu netted the all important goal for the hosts, heading in Peter Muduhwa’s ball in the 19th minute.

Chiefs’ efforts of coming back into the. game proved fruitless as Highlanders remained unbeaten and went to the top of the table with 22 points.

In Harare, Dynamos’ under-pressure head coach Herbert Maruwa got some relief after his charges beat ZPC Kariba 3-0 at National Sports Stadium.

Maruwa received an ultimatum to win the next two games to save his job after he posted a string of poor results in the previous rounds.

Donald Mudadi netted a brace in the match, that included a brilliant late 30-yard strike.

Elton Chikona added the other one to open his scoring account for the Glamour Boys.

Elsewhere, FC Platinum beat Greenfuel 1-90, while Hwange suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Manica Diamonds.

Results:

Dynamos 3-0 ZPC Kariba

Highlanders 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Green Fuel 0-1 FC Platinum

Hwange 0-1 Manica Diamonds