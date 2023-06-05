Brito hits back at critics, as Bosso prepare for CAPS

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has taken aim at the Bulawayo giants’ critics ahead of next week’s trip to Harare for a date with CAPS United.

The Portugese mentor came under scrutiny when Bosso drew five league games in a row.

But after yesterday’s crucial 1-0 victory over city rivals Bulawayo Chiefs, which saw Bosso returning to the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table, Brito said the criticism on the team is unwarranted.

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito hits back at critics after yesterday's 1-0 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/zmcvEAlPAG — Soccer24 (@Soccer24Zim) June 5, 2023