Brito hits back at critics, as Bosso prepare for CAPS

2:15 pm
by The Soccer24 Staff

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has taken aim at the Bulawayo giants’ critics ahead of next week’s trip to Harare for a date with CAPS United.

The Portugese mentor came under scrutiny when Bosso drew five league games in a row.

But after yesterday’s crucial 1-0 victory over city rivals Bulawayo Chiefs, which saw Bosso returning to the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table, Brito said the criticism on the team is unwarranted.

 

