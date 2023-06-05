Kadewere attracts interest from French club as Mallorca loan stay ends

Tinotenda Kadewere has attracted interest in France following the end of his loan in Spain.

Kadewere spent the 2022-23 season on loan at La Liga side Real Mallorca after his parent club Lyon excluded him in their plans for the campaign.

According to French radio France Bleu journalist Bertrand Queneutte, “Ligue 1 side Montpellier is seriously considering signing the striker on a permanent transfer”.

However, Mallorca have the edge should they consider keeping the Warriors international permanently.

This is due to an option-to-buy clause in his loan contract.

It was also reported that the buy option would be made compulsory for Mallorca to oblige under certain conditions.

If that buy-option is activated, the La Liga club would pay a transfer fee of €10m.

The fee is €2m lesser than what Lyon paid Le Havre for the player’s switch in 2020.

Kadewere also wants to remain in Spain in the next season.

Speaking about his future last week, he said, as quoted by Soccer Laduma, “I feel really happy here and I am playing with a great group of guys so whatever happens I am up for it.

“I am ready to be here and I am also ready to go back (to Lyon) and start afresh.”