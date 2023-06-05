Maswanhise wins best young player award in England

Zimbabwean forward Tawanda Maswanhise has been named Leicester City’s Development Squad Player of the Year.

Maswanhise finished the season as City Under-21s’ top scorer in the 2022-23 Premier League 2 season with seven goals.

With six of the past seven winners of the award going on to make first-team appearances for the club, the Warriors prospect will be hoping to also make it into the senior squad next season after getting the gong.

Maswanhise has also regularly trained with the senior squad in the pre-season, and he featured in a couple of friendlies.

He made an appearance in the senior team match day squad when he sat out in the 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the English Premier League two years ago.

Meanwhile, Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho was been named Leicester City player of the season.

The Foxes will play in the English Championship next season following their relegation from the EPL.