Messi’s father spotted in Barcelona, holds meeting with FC Barcelona president over star’s potential return

Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi has been spotted in Barcelona —where he held a meeting with FC Barcelona president Joan Larporta —fuelling speculation that the Argentine ace might return to his boyhood club.

Watch video below;

💣💣EXCLUSIVA💣💣 Ahora mismo, reunión en casa de JOAN LAPORTA entre el presidente del Barça y JORGE MESSI para tratar el posible regreso del jugador argentino. pic.twitter.com/dYVu16QTz8 — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 5, 2023

Messi left Barcelona in August 2021 after 21 years at the club and joined French giants Paris Saint-German.

After just two years in the French capital, it was confirmed that the seven-time World Player of the Year will leave the club at end of the 2022/23 season.

Speculation of Messi’s return to Barcelona has been rife, based on the fact that the Argentine’s former teammate Xavi, is now the head coach at the Catalan giants.