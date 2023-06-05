Messi’s father spotted in Barcelona, holds meeting with FC Barcelona president over star’s potential return

2:05 pm
by The Soccer24 Staff

Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi has been spotted in Barcelona —where he held a meeting with FC Barcelona president Joan Larporta  —fuelling speculation that the Argentine ace might return to his boyhood club.

Watch video below;

 

Messi left Barcelona in August 2021 after 21 years at the club and joined French giants Paris Saint-German.

After just two years in the French capital, it was confirmed that the seven-time World Player of the Year will leave the club at end of the 2022/23 season.

Speculation of Messi’s return to Barcelona has been rife, based on the fact that the Argentine’s former teammate Xavi, is now the head coach at the Catalan giants.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © Soccer24, 2023. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE TABLES VIDEOS