Mushekwi nominated for two Chinese Super League awards

Zhejiang FC’s all-time top scorer Nyasha Mushekwi has been nominated for the Chinese Super League Player of the Month award for May.

The Zimbabwean striker netted four goals and registered an assist for his side during the period.

His goal tally in the month includes a brace scored versus Qingdao plus a strike each in the matches against his former club Dalian Pro and Beijing Guoan.

The goals all came in successive games and Zhejiang didn’t lose those in meetings.

Mushekwi, who played football for 389 minutes during the month, has been nominated along with seven other players.

The former Warriors international is also vying for the Chinese Super League Round 11 best player award after he scored and assisted in the 3-0 win over Shenzhen FC on Friday.

He will battle for the gong along with four other players.