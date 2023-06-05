Slowly but surely, the defending champions are back in business

It appeared as a slow start to their title defence but FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza respectfully disagreed. He preferred calling it ‘a phase’.

The Platinum miners went to five games without a win —a setback which resulted in many doubting if they could compete for what would be an unprecedented fifth league title in a row.

But Mapeza kept on reminding football fans that the situation the Zvishavane-based side found themselves in, was simply a phase and not a reflection of their capabilities this season.

Yesterday’s 1-0 victory over GreenFuel at Gibbo was the defending champion’s third win on the trot since they lost to Ngezi Platinum Stars on May 14.

Panashe Mutimbanyoka’s solitary second half strike was all FC Platinum needed to collect maximum points against the Rodwell Dhlakama-coached side.

Crucially for Mapeza’s men, they have now kept their third clean sheet in succession, having conceded 11 goals in their first 9 matches.

They now occupy third-place on the table with 21 points from 12 matches, one adrift of log leaders Highlanders.

Interestingly, FC Platinum and last season’s runners up Chicken Inn —the only two teams to have won their last three league matches —clash at Mandava Stadium next week.