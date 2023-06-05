West Ham signs Zimbabwean youngster on pro terms

Zimbabwe youngster Sean Tarima has signed his first professional contract with English Premier League side West Ham.

The club announced the news on their website, saying: “West Ham United is pleased to announce that Sean Tarima has penned professional terms with the Club.

“The centre-back signed his first professional contract at the Club’s iconic Chadwell Heath training facility, the home of the Academy of Football.”

Speaking after signing his first pro terms, Tarima to the West Ham website: I’m really pleased and excited to sign my first professional contract.

“I have been here since the age of ten and I have worked really hard for this moment.

“It is a great achievement for myself and for my family. I couldn’t have done it without all the coaches who have helped me along my journey.

“It has been a crazy season. I remember seeing videos of some of the Premier League’s top players winning and playing in the FA Youth Cup, so to play in it myself and to win it is crazy. It was a great way to sign off with the U18s and now I’m ready for next season with the U21s.

“Hopefully I can carry this success on into next season.”

Tarima has made 22 appearances in all competitions this campaign for the U18s, helping Kevin Keen’s side to claim the U18 Premier League South division trophy and the FA Youth Cup.

He has been with the club since the age of 10 years and rose through the ranks.

The 18-year-old was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents which makes him eligible to play for the country’s national teams