Gabriel Nyoni to come out of retirement, ‘several’ local clubs interested

Former Highlanders and CAPS United winger Gabriel Nyoni is set to come out of retirement, nearly a year after a foot injury forced him to hang his boots.

The 30-year-old speed merchant sustained a lisfranc fracture in the Motsepe Foundation Championship while turning out for Cape Town-based side Cape Umoya, in a game against Richards Bay last year.

The injury setback forced the former Warriors winger into retirement, as two wires were inserted into his right foot.

But the former Bosso captain —who has fully recovered —has decided to come out retirement and confirmed that several clubs in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League have approached him.

“Yes, I’m returning to professional football. Several clubs have contacted me and I will perhaps join of them them later this season,” Nyoni told Soccer24.

“Of the clubs which have contacted me, most are from the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League, while only one from South Africa got in touch.

“I’m currently in a dilemma as to which club to join, but I will see how it goes,” added Nyoni, while remaining tight-lipped on the names of the clubs.

Nyoni left Highlanders in December 2018 and joined CAPS ahead of the 2019 season, before being signed by Maritzburg United in July 2019.

At the Team Of Choice, he was restricted to just 12 appearances in all competitions due to nagging injuries.

Umoya was the last club he played for.