Kaizer Chiefs decide on Khama Billiat future

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly decided on Khama Billiat’s Chiefs as his contract is coming to an end.

The Zimbabwean midfielder’s five-year deal is set to expire at the end of this month and the talks only started after the South African season ended late last month.

According to Soccer Laduma, Billiat received few offers, including one from Tanzanian giants Young Africans, and his representatives decided that staying at Naturena for another season was, in their opinion, his best possible option.

The publication adds that negotiations have progressed well, and the parties have agreed on a new one-year deal.

An unnamed source was quoted as saying: “The team wanted to hear from the player’s side if he wanted to stay with the conditions they were giving him and it came to light that the player wanted to stay.

“They have agreed on most of the issues included in the contract which I am not at liberty to say. But what I can say is that they have agreed on a new one-year renewable deal.”