Luton Town fans raising £5k to donate to Nakamba’s foundation

Luton Town Supporters’ Trust are rising £5,000 to donate to Marvelous Nakamba Foundation.

Nakamba, who started the foundation in 2019, played for Luton for six months from January this year on loan from Aston Villa.

Tthe Warriors midfielder became a key player for the Hatters and helped the team win promotion to the English Premier League.

To thank the player for his contribution, the club’s fans are raising money via Go Fund Me for the foundation.

Around £4,675 has so far been raised from 239 donations.

The trust said: “As our way of saying thank you, and giving Marvelous some help to be able to do everything that he wants to through his foundation, we have created this gofundme page for all Luton Town fans to donate into should they feel able to.

“Every pound donated to this worthy cause will make a huge difference to the people that Marvelous aims to help.

“Thank you Marvelous. Keep being the special person you are.”

The foundation was formed as a way of the Nakamba’s way of giving back to the community, using the power of sport and education.

To date, the foundation has paid school fees for over 10,000 pupils countywide and helped fifty schools.

It is also in the process of conducting the Marvelous Nakamba Sporting Complex in Bulawayo.