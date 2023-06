Black Rhinos have announced their sponsorship deal with energy company Bell Petroleum.

The Harare-based firm will be the main sponsors, with their brand appearing on the front of all jerseys.

The sponsorship deal comes at a time Rhinos are struggling in the league.

The army side lies on the bottom of the table, having won once and lost eight games.

Chauya Chipembere, who are currently on a four match losing run, have just six points from twelve matches.