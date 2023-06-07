Inter Miami win race for Messi’s signature

Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami have reportedly won the race to sign Argentine ace Lionel Messi’s signature.

The 7-time World Player of the Year left Paris Saint-German after two years at the French champions.

Several clubs from Saudi Arabia and Messi’s boyhood club FC Barcelona were interested in the World Cup winner but renowned Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague reports he (Messi) is headed to Miami.

Messi has decided. His destination: Inter Miami Leo Messi se va al Inter Miami — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) June 7, 2023