Lionel Messi confirms American MLS transfer, explains reason behind failed return to Barca

Lionel Messi has officially announced that he has found a new home following his departure at French giants PSG.

The Argentine superstar left the Parisians following the end of his contract.

The 35-year-old will join American Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

The club is owned by England legend David Beckham.

In an interview with Spanish publications Sport and Mundo Deportivo, Messi explained why his supposed return to Barcelona failed and the reason behind his move to the USA.

He said: “I will not return to Barcelona, I will join Inter Miami.

“I really wanted to return, I was very excited to be able to return, but, on the other hand, after having experienced what I experienced when I left, I didn’t want to be in the same situation again. I didn’t want to leave my future in someone else’s hands.

“Although I heard that it was said that La Liga had accepted everything and that everything was fine for me to return, there were still many other things that had to happen.

“I heard that Barcelona had to sell players or lower player salaries and the truth is that I didn’t want to go through that.”

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal also wanted to sign the player and offered a mammoth $234m (£194m)-a-season but the offer was turned down.