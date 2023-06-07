N’Golo Kante on verge of leaving Chelsea after receiving €200m offer

N’Golo Kante is on the verge of leaving EPL club Chelsea after receiving a €100m per season offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.

The 32-year-old’s contract at the Blues is expiring this month, meaning he will move to the Middle East on a free transfer.

He will sign a two-year contract with a total package of €200m with the Saudi Pro League team, according to multiple reports in Europe.

A delegation from the Saudi Public Investment Fund arrived in London on Tuesday to present their offer to Kante, who has been at Chelsea for the past seven years.

He won the EPL Championship title in 2017 and also clinched the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City.

The World Cup winner will link up with former Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema at his new club. The pair will be competing against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr for trophies during the 2023-24 campaign.