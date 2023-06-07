PSL suspends all league games

The Premier Soccer League confirmed the suspension of all league games with immediate effect.

The suspension is due to maintenance work on water reticulation at National Sports Stadium in Harare.

This leaves the capital without certified venues to host the games.

The stadium currently hosts at least four games per week, which is almost half of the games per matchday.

Eight out of eighteen teams have been using the ground as their home stadium.

The games will resume on the 1st of July 2023.

A statement by the league reads: “This serves to advise that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is taking a break with immediate effect and will resume on the 1st of July 2023.

“This has been necessitated by the maintenance work on water reticulation being carried out at the National Sports Stadium and to allow the playing field to regenerate.

“We also expect refurbishment works at Rufaro, Nyamhunga and Dakubbva Stadia to be completed before we resume Castle Lager PSL matches.”