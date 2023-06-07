Samakwere inspires MWOS to emphatic win over Omnia

Veteran striker Chris Samakwere scored a brace as MWOS beat Omnia 3-0 in a Ruyamuro Northern Region Soccer League match played at Kuwadzana Stadium today.

The 34-year-old former TP Mazembe striker, who is one of the experienced players at the Norton-based side, doubled the Punters’ advantage in the 28th minute after Kudzai Zhuwaki had thrust Lloyd Mutasa’s men ahead with 17 minutes on the clock.

Samakwere then got his and MWOS’ third on the stroke of half time as Mutasa’s charges took a comfortable lead to the break.

MWOS got some chances in the second half but settled for a 3-0 victory, ending a run of two games without success.

Elsewhere, Mark Mathe suffered his first defeat since taking over at Golden Eagles after his side were edged 0-1 by Harare City at Motor Action Sports Club.