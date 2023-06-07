Top 5 transfer involving Zim players set to happen in this window

Several Zimbabweans based abroad will be on the move as the transfer window business commence following the end of the 2022-23 season.

The likes of Marvelous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa and Tinotenda Kadewere will all be involved in transfers in this window.

Soccer24 takes a look at some of high-profile transfers involving Zimbabwean players in this window.

Jordan Zemura

The defender is expected to join Italian Serie A club Udinese on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old signed a four-year deal after refusing to extend his stay at Bournemouth beyond 2022-23 season.

He received numerous offers from the Cherries but turned them down, forcing the club to freeze him out of the senior squad for the remainder of the campaign.

Zemura will become the first Zimbabwean to play in the Serie A.

Tinotenda Kadewere

As it stands, the striker is expected to return to French Ligue 1 side Lyon following the end of his year-long loan stay at Spanish La Liga club Real Mallorca.

Kadewere made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean player to star in the Spanish top-flight.

An option-to-buy clause in his laon contract might see him signed permanently by Mallorca.

French side Montpellier is also in the mix after reports suggested that they are considering signing the striker on a permanent transfer.

However, Mallorca have the edge should they consider keeping the Warriors international permanently due to the clause in the contract.

Marvelous Nakamba

Also set to return from a loan spell is midfielder Marvelous Nakamba.

The 29-year-old will rejoin his parent club Aston Villa on July 1 following the end of his six-month loan deal with EPL-bound side Luton Town.

Nakamba used the short stay in the Championship to rediscover his form after spending the first half of the just ended campaign frozen out at Villa.

Recent reports have suggested that Villa are considering offloading the Warriors international permanently.

Tendayi Darikwa

Tendayi Darikwa will be looking for a new club following his departure at Wigan Athletic.

The defender, who captained the Latics in the Championship, was released at the end of his contract.

Khama Billiat

The forward is expected to sign a new one-year- contract with Kaizer Chiefs.

The Zimbabwean midfielder’s five-year deal is set to expire at the end of this month and the talks only started after the South African season ended late last month.

It has been reported that Billiat received few offers, including one from Tanzanian giants Young Africans, and his representatives decided that staying at Naturena for another season was, in their opinion, his best possible option.