Watch: Prince Dube scores in Azam win

8:41 am
by Soccer24 Team

Prince Dube netted his eighth goal of the season in the Tanzanian Premier League on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwean striker was on target in Azam FC’s 2-0 win over Coastal Union on Matchday 29.

He scored in the final minutes of the game after receiving a through ball from a free-kick.

Here is the goal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © Soccer24, 2023. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE TABLES VIDEOS