Watch: Prince Dube scores in Azam win

Prince Dube netted his eighth goal of the season in the Tanzanian Premier League on Tuesday.
The Zimbabwean striker was on target in Azam FC’s 2-0 win over Coastal Union on Matchday 29.
He scored in the final minutes of the game after receiving a through ball from a free-kick.
Here is the goal.
#NBCPL Prince Dube akitokea benchi akaweka la pili kwa Azam na la nane kwake kwenye ligi msimu huu. Ilikuwa hivi…!!!
FT: Coastal 0-2 Azam#AzamSports2HD #NBCPremierLeague #LigiKuuYaNBC #NBCPLUpdates #NBCPL #SisiNiSoka #SokaLetuBambam #CoastalUnion #AzamFC #CoastalUnionAzam pic.twitter.com/Ge9YPYngcm
— Azam TV (@azamtvtz) June 6, 2023