Barcelona break silence on Lionel Messi transfer to American MLS

Barcelona have released a statement following Lionel Messi’s failed attempt to return to the club.

The Argentine superstar held talks with the La Liga giants over a possible transfer after his contract with PSG came to an end.

After failing to rejoin Barca, the 35-year-old decided to move to American Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

The club is owned by England legend David Beckham.

A statement by Barcelona reads: “On Monday, June 5, Jorge Messi, the player’s father and representative, informed Club President Joan Laporta of the player’s decision to join Inter Miami, despite having been presented with a proposal from Barça, in consideration of the desire of both FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi for him to once again wear blaugrana.

“President Laporta understood and respected Messi’s decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years.

“Both Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi also agreed to work together to promote a proper tribute from Barça fans to honor a footballer who has been, is, and always will be beloved by Barça.”

Explaining his reason why he chose Inter Miami over Barca, Messi said: “I really wanted to return, I was very excited to be able to return, but, on the other hand, after having experienced what I experienced when I left, I didn’t want to be in the same situation again. I didn’t want to leave my future in someone else’s hands.

“Although I heard that it was said that La Liga had accepted everything and that everything was fine for me to return, there were still many other things that had to happen.

“I heard that Barcelona had to sell players or lower player salaries and the truth is that I didn’t want to go through that.”