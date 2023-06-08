Nakamba on the move as Unai Emery stance emerge

Marvelous Nakamba could be on the move after Aston Villa coach Unai Emery’s stance on the player emerged.

The midfielder is expected to rejoin the club after spending the last six months on loan at EPL-bound Luton Town.

Nakamba used the short stay in the Championship to rediscover his form after spending the first half of the just ended campaign frozen out at Villa.

According to The Athletic, as cited by Birmingham Mail, the situation at his parent club hasn’t changed, and Emery and co have “no intention” to reintegrate him back into the squad.

The Villans are now likely to sell the player in this transfer window as his contract is set to expire in June 2024.

Nakamba hasn’t ruled out a permanent move to Luton, previously saying: “Hopefully. You can never say never in life, only God knows the future. Now I’m happy, we are celebrating, hopefully, you never know. I just have to celebrate now with Luton and hopefully for the best outcome that will come, I will be grateful for it.”

The midfielder made a total of 68 appearances in Claret and Blue.