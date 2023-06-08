Zinedine Zidane rejects PSG approach again

Zinédine Zidane has reportedly rejected another approach from Paris Saint-Germain to to take over the coaching duties at the club.

According to French outlet Le Parisien, the former Real Madrid coach was asked to take over from Christophe Galitier, but said no.

This is the second occasion in recent years he’s turned them down, with another unsuccessful approach in late 2021.

The club has now lined up alternative targets, including Julian Nagelsmann.

The publication adds that a meeting took place in Paris on Tuesday that involved PSG director Luis Campos and a representative of the 35-year-old German technician.

Luis Enrique and Xabi Alonso also feature on PSG’s shortlist.