Admiral Muskwe’s EPL debut could be delayed

Luton Town striker Admiral Muskwe’ English Premier League debut could be delayed as League One side Barnsley are considering a loan move for the Warriors international.

Luton won promotion into the EPL via the Championship play-offs after beating Coventry City in the final.

Muskwe played a minimal role in the successful campaign after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at Fleetwood. He got injured on his return from the spell and was out for the rest of the season.

As the new transfer window opens, English outlet Sunday Mirror’s Sports Editor Darren Witcoop has claimed that the 24-year-old is set for another spell out.

He tweeted: “Luton striker Admiral Muskwe is interesting Barnsley. The Zimbabwean spent last season on loan at Fleetwood and is set for another spell out with rival League One clubs also in in mix.”

