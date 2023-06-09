Prince Dube hits super hattrick for Azam

Prince Dube hit a hattrick in the first thirty minutes of Azam’s final league game of the season against Polisi TZ on Friday afternoon.

The Zimbabwean started in the match and opened the scoring early in the eighth minute.

He added another one on the quarter hour before completing his first hattrick of the season on minute 29.

He made it a super hattrick in the second half, netting Azam’s sixth goal of the day.

The Zimbabwean has now found the back of the net in two successive league games.

He finishes the campaign on 12 goals.

The match ended 8-0 for Azam as they wrapped their campaign with a huge victory. The team will play in the Confederation Cup next season.