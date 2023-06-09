Manchester United ‘decide’ on Greenwood future

Manchester United are reportedly considering sending Mason Greenwood out on loan next season.

Greenwood hasn’t played for Manchester United since January last year due to the physical assault and attempted rape case which the club is still investigating.

The case, which the police dropped in February, happened at the start of 2022 leading to his suspension at his club.

According to English outlet, The Daily Mail, United are now looking to send the 21-year-old out on loan for the entirety of the 2023/24 season.

The Red Devils reportedly want Greenwood to move outside England, with Spain, Italy and Turkey among the likeliest options.

Loan offers have already been made by clubs in Turkey, while Juventus and AC Milan have been linked.

The midfielder still has two years left on his £75,000-a-week contract and has been on full pay since his suspension.