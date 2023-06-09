NSS to host not more than two games per week after SRC directive

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has informed the PSL that the National Sports Stadium will hold a maximum of two games per week when the league games resume next month.

The stadium is currently closed due to maintenance work on water reticulation that is being carried out at the venue.

The closure left Harare without certified grounds to host the league games and this forced the PSL to suspend the league for three weeks until 1 July 2023.

A notice sent to the league, that also notified about the unavailability of NSS, reads: “SRC shall, with immediate effect, be limiting the number of matches on the main arena to two (2) per week to allow the playing field to regenerate.”

Eight out of eighteen teams have been using the ground as their home stadium, with at least four games per week happening at the there.

The PSL now expects the refurbishment works at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba and Sakubva Stadium in Mutare to be completed before the Castle Lager Premiership resumes and take off the burden on National Sports Stadium.