Warriors international Jonah Fabisch joins new top German club

Warriors international Jonah Fabisch has joined German 2. Bundesliga side 1. FC Magdeburg after leaving Hamburger SV Academy.

The 21-year-old son of former Warriors coach Reinhard Fabisch didn’t renew his contract with Hamburger, where he spent eleven years, and has moved to his new home on a free transfer.

Magdeburg Sports Director Otmar Schork said after the signing of the contract: “Jonah fits into our pattern of giving young and talented players the opportunity to take the next step in their career with us from the regional league to the 2. Bundesliga. He is technically adept and can be used variably in the midfield positions.”

Head coach Christian Titz added: “Jonah is a young, viable and intelligent player who I met at a young age.”

1. FC Magdeburg finished on number 11 in the just ended 2.Bundesliga (second tier) campaign.