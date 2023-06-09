Watch: Losing fans fire gunshots during promotion play-offs match in South Africa

Gunshots were fired during Friday’s ABC Motsepe League National Playoffs match between Msinga United and Orbit College.

Msinga fans caused havoc after their team lost 1-0 to miss out on promotion to National First Division.

The supporters invaded the pitch soon after the final whistle as they tried to attack the players. Security details intervene but were fired at by the angry mob.

The incident happened at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, where the match was held.

A SAFA representative has condemned this act and said that the team and all who have broken the law will be disciplined appropriately.

ABC Motsepe League National Playoffs Day 4 Ugly scenes at Harry Gwala Stadium as supporters invade the pitch after the game and shots get fired!! FT: Msinga United (KZN) 0 – 1 Orbit College (NW)#ABCMotsepeLeagueNationalPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/eiW3n2QPjk — Football Stage (@Football__Stage) June 9, 2023

WATCH: Gunshots went off in the stadium after Msinga United lost by one goal to Orbit College FC. Msinga United fans could not accept the loss and subsequent exit of their team after they were so close to entering the Motsepe Championship. pic.twitter.com/1TRDU8AMjH — 1KZNTV News (@1KZNtvNews) June 9, 2023