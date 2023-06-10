Confirmed: Highlanders interested in signing Kudakwashe Mahachi

Highlanders have enquired about Kudakwashe Mahachi ahead of the mid-season transfer window.

The winger hasn’t had a team since July last year following his release at SuperSport United. He failed to get a new club due legal issues he was facing at the time.

The 29-year-old spent the entire 2022-23 season training alone and efforts to get a deal in January failed.

Mahachi’s agent, Gibson Mahachi, has now confirmed that there’s a team interested in him.

Gibson told FarPost.co.za, “For South African teams, there is nothing but I can confirm that Highlanders have made an inquiry.

“They want him to join the team during the June window. Like I have always said, we are not rushing because we want the best possible club for him.”

Kudakwashe has played for Highlanders before, first as an academy player and then featuring in 2014 as a senior.

He only spent a few months on his return before he moved to Mamelodi Sundowns to start his journey in South Africa.