England-based forward confirms decision to represent Zimbabwe in international football

England-based forward Lee Ndlovu has confirmed his availability to represent Zimbabwe at international level.

Ndlovu plays for Boreham Wood FC in the National League which is England’s fifth tier league.

He posted on Social Media, the 28-year-old said: “Looking forward to putting on the homeland shirt #TheWariors.”

Looking forward to putting on the homeland shirt #TheWariors🇿🇼 https://t.co/69GXEvZdLh — L.A (@LeeAnderson04) June 9, 2023

Ndlovu was born in Bulawayo before moving to England at a young age. He started his career with Holbeach United in England’s tenth tier before joining Grantham Town in the NPL.

The centre back later moved to Ilkeston and then Brackley before finding his current base at Boreham Wood in the fifth tier.

He finished the previous season as Boreham’s top scorer with fifteen goals across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Ndlovu should only expect a call up after Zimbabwe has been readmitted into international football.

The country is currently suspended from playing international football due to FIFA sanctions.