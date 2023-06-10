Northern Region Soccer League title race intensifies

The Northern Region Soccer League title race always goes down to the wire and the 2023 season is no exception.

Last season, the three horse race for promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) involving eventual champions Simba Bhora, Herentals U20 and Golden Eagles, was simply enthralling.

Simba eventually won the title, having accumulated 78 points, four ahead of second-placed Herentals U20.

This year, the title race is wide open and up for grabs.

Black Mambas lead the way after 13 games, with 29 points, four ahead of second-placed placed Herentals U20 —who are still putting up a fight despite promoting many of their players to their first team in the PSL.

Ambitious Norton-based side MWOS —who have ropped in veteran tactician Lloyd Mutasa as their head coach, occupy third position —one point adrift of Herentals U20.

Golden Eagles, whose quest for promotion is as clear as daylight, are fourth on the table, having accumulated the same number of points with MWOS but only behind the Punters on goal difference.

In fact, MWOS, Eagles, Harare City and Chegutu Pirates, have all ammased 24 points from the ffirst 13 matches and are separated by goal difference.

Matchday 14 sees a potentially-explosive clash on the cards at Ngoni Stadium, with MWOS welcoming log leaders Mambas this afternoon.

At Pfupajena Stadium, Chegutu Pirates welcome Ominia, while Golden Eagles host Come Again at Ellis Robins.

Trojan Stars entertain Harare City at Trojan Mine Stadium while PAM host struggling Concession United at Muriel Mine.

Tomorrow, Ngezi U19 —who started the season well but have not won any of their last three matches —travel to Chinhoyi for a date with Chinhoyi Stars.

Banket United host Karoi United at Kuwadzana Stadium while Herentals U20 welcome Commando Bullets at Morris Depot.

