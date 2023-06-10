UEFA Champions League final: Preview, Team News, TV Info, Predicted XIs & More

Manchester City will meet Inter Milan in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final tonight.

The teams are meeting for the first time, with City are in sight of a treble, while the Italian giants will be looking to clinch their fourth trophy.

Competition: 2023 UEFA Champions League Final

Date, Kick-off Time & Venue: Saturday 10 June 2023, 9 pm CAT at Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey.

TV Info:

SuperSport TV will broadcast the game live on Premier League TV, Channel 203.

Stream feed will be available on the DSTV app and Showmax.

What the coaches said

Man City coach Pep Guardiola: “When you reach the final of the Champions League, you have to celebrate. A final against an Italian team is not always the best gift, honestly. Inter are competitive. After this [semi-final] victory there will be a lot of compliments, but we have time to prepare mentally.”

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi: “For us it was a dream but we have always believed in it. I’m proud to be here. Nobody has given us anything, we deserve everything that we have achieved. And now the dream to play the final has come true. It has been an extraordinary path and winning a derby in the semi-final brought particular satisfaction.”

Team News

Kyle Walker is a doubt for Man City after picking up a muscle injury. There are no other injury issues for Pep Guardiola to worry about.

Inter’s Milan Skriniar is back in training after recovering from an injury, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Joaquin Correa are both hoping to pass late fitness tests.

Possible starting line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Grealish; Haaland

Inter: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozović, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Džeko

Form Guide (all competitions)

Man City: WLDWWW

Inter: WWWLWW