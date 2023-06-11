Orlando Pirates decide on Dzvukamanja future

Terrence Dzvukamanja’s agent Mike Makaab has confirmed the player will get a new deal at Orlando Pirates.

The Zimbabwean striker’s contract is set to expire at the end of June, though the Soweto Giants have an option to extend it with another year.

The 29-year-old was set to leave the club in search of regular game time as he pushed for an exit in the January transfer window but the club blocked the move.

However, following his return to top form in the second half of the campaign, the situation has changed, with the player now set to remain at the club as contract talks continue.

“He has one more season left at Pirates via an option and at the moment we’re speaking to the club and with Terrence of a possibility to a longer-term contract,” Makaab confirmed to iDiski Times.

“So we are in discussions as we talk, Terrence will remain at Orlando Pirates for the new season. It was a very tough spell for Terrence [in the beginning] but his professionalism and commitment to the club when he got a chance, was nothing short of remarkable.”

Since Dzvukamanja started getting some game time in the second half of the campaign, he managed to score eight goals in 18 matches, including the winning goal against Sekhukhune United that gave Bucs the Nedbank Cup on a 2-1 victory.